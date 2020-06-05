Home

Christina Wood

Christina Wood Notice
WOOD Christina Margaret
(Chris) Passed away peacefully
on 23rd May 2020,
aged 88 years.
Beloved Mother, Grandmother
and Great-Grandmother,
she will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.

Her funeral has already taken
place, however, a celebration of
her life is to be held at a later date.
Donations, if desired, to
'Cancer Research UK' may be sent c/o Grace - Independent Funeral Directors, 74 Springett Avenue,
Ringmer, BN8 5QX,
Tel: 01273 813333.
Published in Sussex Express on June 5, 2020
