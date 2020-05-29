|
SWAN Christine Sylvia MBE
(nee Beard) In her 80th year.
Co-founder of CILCA.
Fantastic wife, loving mother to three sons, six granddaughters,
two great granddaughters and one great grandson.
Passed away at St Peter & St James Hospice, Chailey on 18th May 2020, after a long, hard struggle against cancer. A true Sussex peasant.
Never to be forgotten.
All enquiries to
Richard Green Funeral Service,
170 High Street, Lewes, East Sussex, BN7 1YE Tel: 01273 488121
www.rgreenfs.co.uk
Published in Sussex Express on May 29, 2020