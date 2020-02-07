Home

Christopher Ings Notice
INGS Christopher [Chris] Died on 16th January 2020, aged 79 years.
Beloved husband of Jackie and much loved father of Giles and Jonathan and their wives, Carol and Jane. Devoted Grandad to Ciara, Dara, Lorcan, Berenice, Annunciata and Edward. Very dear brother to Carole and Gill.
Missed by his many friends.
Funeral service to be held at Woodvale Crematorium, Brighton on Thursday 13th February at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please, but donations if desired can be gifted online via www.wagstafffuneraldirectors.com
or a cheque payable to
Martlets Hospice may be sent c/o
J Wagstaff Funeral Directors,
231 South Coast Road, Peacehaven, BN10 8LB.
Published in Sussex Express on Feb. 7, 2020
