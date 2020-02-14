Home

WICKENS Claire Victoria On 2nd February 2020, aged 49 years. Loving wife and mother.
The funeral service is to take place
at St Margaret the Queen Church,
Buxted on Wednesday 19th February
at 12 noon. Family flowers only but donations, if desired, to Second Hope: www.justgiving.com/Claire-Wickens70 or Breast Cancer Now: www.justgiving.com/Claire-Wickens27 c/o Richard Green Funeral Service,
125 High Street, Uckfield, East Sussex, TN22 1RN. Tel: 01825 760601.
Published in Sussex Express on Feb. 14, 2020
