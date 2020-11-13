|
|
|
MARTIN Daniel Luther Passed away peacefully after a short illness at Princess Royal Hospital on 4th November 2020, aged 94 years.
Much loved Dad to Sarah, Charmaine and Kate. Grandad to Alex, Christian, Emily and Dominic. Great Grandad to Roxy. Private family funeral due to Covid restrictions but donations in memory of Dan to The Kit Wilson Trust for Animal Welfare, Reg. Charity No. 1143338 c/o Richard Green Funeral Service, 125 High Street, Uckfield, East Sussex, TN22 1RN. Tel: 01825 760601.
www.rgreenfs.co.uk
Published in Sussex Express on Nov. 13, 2020