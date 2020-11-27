|
|
|
Fuller David A well known local man
died in hospital after a
long fight against illness.
He is sadly missed by Wendy, his wife, their two sons and their grandchildren. There was a private service for family only, but at a future date in better
times there will be a celebration
of his life for all his friends.
Donations in memory of David may
be made to Commercial Square
Bonfire Society and be sent c/o
Cooper & Son Funeral Service,
42 High Street, Lewes, East Sussex,
BN7 2DD. Tel: 01273 475557.
Alternatively online at
www.cpjfield.co.uk/services/75527
Published in Sussex Express on Nov. 27, 2020