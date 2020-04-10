|
|
|
Ruffles David John Released from his unhappy battle with Alzheimer's on 31st March 2020,
aged 73 and now at peace.
He will be greatly missed by his
wife Chris, his family in Cheshire
and his many friends.
Donations may be made,
if wished, to 'The Cinnamon Trust'
and should be sent by post to
Grace - Independent Funeral Directors, 74 Springett Avenue, Ringmer,
BN8 5QX, tel: 01273 813333. Alternatively made online via www.gracefuneraldirectors.co.uk .
Published in Sussex Express on Apr. 10, 2020