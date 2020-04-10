Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grace Independent Funeral Directors
74 Springett Avenue
Ringmer, East Sussex BN85QX
01273 813333
Resources
More Obituaries for David Ruffles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Ruffles

Notice Condolences

David Ruffles Notice
Ruffles David John Released from his unhappy battle with Alzheimer's on 31st March 2020,
aged 73 and now at peace.
He will be greatly missed by his
wife Chris, his family in Cheshire
and his many friends.
Donations may be made,
if wished, to 'The Cinnamon Trust'
and should be sent by post to
Grace - Independent Funeral Directors, 74 Springett Avenue, Ringmer,
BN8 5QX, tel: 01273 813333. Alternatively made online via www.gracefuneraldirectors.co.uk .
Published in Sussex Express on Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -