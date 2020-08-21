|
Doreen Johnson Passed away at
North Corner Care Home
on 13th August 2020,
aged 89 years.
Devoted wife to the late Stanley,
and a loving mother.
Funeral service is to take place
at Eastbourne Crematorium,
Main Chapel, on Friday 28th August 2020. Family flowers only. Donations,
if desired, may be sent to Dementia UK c/o Cooper & Son Funeral Service,
42 High Street, Lewes, East Sussex,
BN7 2DD. Tel: 01273 475557. Alternatively they can be made online via www.cpjfield.co.uk/services/66245
Published in Sussex Express on Aug. 21, 2020