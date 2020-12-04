|
TICKNER Doreen Marie Passed on peacefully, with her girls by her side, at the Royal Sussex County Hospital, after a sudden illness on 18th
November 2020 aged 82.
So loved and missed by her daughters, Theresa and Angie, grandchildren Lee, Louise, Brett, Max, Pru & Ruby; Great grandchildren Jack, Will, Lenny, Phoebe, Stanley, Sophia and in the past few weeks Iris and Bella and all their wonderfully supportive partners
together with Doreen's beloved sister Elsie and her dear, dear friends.
Her private funeral will be held at on Friday 11th December at St Pancras
Catholic Church at 10.30am followed by committal at Wealden
Crematorium. Donations, if desired, may be made to 'Raystede' and send
by post to Grace - Independent Funeral Directors, 74 Springett Avenue,
Ringmer, BN8 5QX, tel: 01273 813333. Alternatively made online via
www.gracefuneraldirectors.co.uk .
All further enquiries c/o Grace -
Independent Funeral Directors
tel: 01273 813333.
Published in Sussex Express on Dec. 4, 2020