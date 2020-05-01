|
|
|
Turner Doreen Jane
née Stiles Peacefully passed away on
23rd April 2020, aged 91 years.
Beloved Mum of Gillian and Helen,
mother-in-law to Geoff and Alex and Grandma to Naomi and James.
Our June rose is reunited
with her devoted Ken.
A private funeral will take place in Eastbourne and a memorial service
will be held at a future date.
All further enquiries c/o
Grace - Independent Funeral Directors, 74 Springett Avenue, Ringmer,
BN8 5QX, tel: 01273 813333.
Published in Sussex Express on May 1, 2020