Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grace Independent Funeral Directors
74 Springett Avenue
Ringmer, East Sussex BN85QX
01273 813333
Funeral
Private
To be announced at a later date
Eastbourn
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Doreen Turner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doreen Turner

Notice Condolences

Doreen Turner Notice
Turner Doreen Jane
née Stiles Peacefully passed away on
23rd April 2020, aged 91 years.
Beloved Mum of Gillian and Helen,
mother-in-law to Geoff and Alex and Grandma to Naomi and James.
Our June rose is reunited
with her devoted Ken.
A private funeral will take place in Eastbourne and a memorial service
will be held at a future date.
All further enquiries c/o
Grace - Independent Funeral Directors, 74 Springett Avenue, Ringmer,
BN8 5QX, tel: 01273 813333.
Published in Sussex Express on May 1, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -