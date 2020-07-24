|
|
|
AYLING Dorothy Jean
(known as Jean) Passed away peacefully
on 15th July 2020
at St Peter & St James Hospice
sadly, two days short of her
80th birthday. Beloved wife of Mick,
mother of Jane, Mark & Nikki,
grandmother of Kevin, Terry,
Claire & Nathan and sister of Roy.
A private family funeral
will be taking place today.
Donations if desired may be made
to 'St Peter & St James Hospice'
and should be sent by post to
Grace - Independent Funeral Directors, 74 Springett Avenue, Ringmer
BN8 5QX Tel: 01273 813333.
Alternatively made online via
www.gracefuneraldirectors.co.uk .
Published in Sussex Express on July 24, 2020