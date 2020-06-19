Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grace Independent Funeral Directors
74 Springett Avenue
Ringmer, East Sussex BN85QX
01273 813333
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Pitman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen Pitman

Notice Condolences

Eileen Pitman Notice
PITMAN Eileen Dorothy MBE Passed away peacefully on 6th June 2020, aged 93 years. Beloved mother and grandmother, she will be sadly missed. Eileen was awarded an MBE
in 2006 for services to Fencing.
Private funeral service. If you would
like to make a donation to 'Dementia Support East Sussex' please send cheques c/o Grace - Independent Funeral Directors, 74 Springett Avenue, Ringmer, BN8 5QX, tel: 01273 813333. Alternatively made online via www.gracefuneraldirectors.co.uk.
Published in Sussex Express on June 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -