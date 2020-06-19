|
|
|
PITMAN Eileen Dorothy MBE Passed away peacefully on 6th June 2020, aged 93 years. Beloved mother and grandmother, she will be sadly missed. Eileen was awarded an MBE
in 2006 for services to Fencing.
Private funeral service. If you would
like to make a donation to 'Dementia Support East Sussex' please send cheques c/o Grace - Independent Funeral Directors, 74 Springett Avenue, Ringmer, BN8 5QX, tel: 01273 813333. Alternatively made online via www.gracefuneraldirectors.co.uk.
Published in Sussex Express on June 19, 2020