TWORT Eileen Rosemary Sadly passed away at home
on 1st February 2020 aged 77 years.
Much loved wife of Ray and
mother of Michael and Debbie.
Funeral service to take place at
Chiddingly Parish Church on
Friday 21st February 2020 at 1.00p.m.
Family flowers only please,
but donations if desired to
St Wilfrid's Hospice or Parkinson's UK
cheques sent c/o Hailsham Funeral Service, 11 Station Road, Hailsham, BN27 2BE 01323 440909
www.hailshamfuneral.co.uk
Published in Sussex Express on Feb. 14, 2020