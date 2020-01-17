Home

Richard Green Funeral Service Richard Green
125 High Street
Uckfield, East Sussex TN22 1RN
(182) 576-0601
Elizabeth Eastwood Notice
EASTWOOD Elizabeth On 27th December 2019 aged 88 years. Beloved Mum and Nan.
Sadly missed by all of her family and friends. The funeral service is to take place at Holy Trinity Church,
High Hurstwood on Wednesday 22nd January at 1.45 p.m., followed by
committal at Kent & Sussex Crematorium, Tunbridge Wells at 3.15p.m. Family flowers only but donations, if desired, to the RSPCA
c/o Richard Green Funeral Service,
125 High Street,
Uckfield, East Sussex, TN22 1RN.
Tel: 01825 760601. www.rgreenfs.co.uk
Published in Sussex Express on Jan. 17, 2020
