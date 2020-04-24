|
|
|
HAWKINS Elizabeth Ellen
(nee Honess) Aged 88.
Died peacefully whilst in Warwickshire, after a short period of time away from her home in Ringmer.
Born in Plumpton, married to
her beloved late husband Rob; and
loving mother to John and Mary.
Elizabeth will be sadly missed by her
family and her many friends and
neighbours, she was a stalwart of
Ringmer Church and local community.
There will be a private cremation in
Warwickshire and, at a later date, a
Service of Thanksgiving for Elizabeth's
life at St Mary the Virgin, Ringmer.
Donations to St Mary the Virgin
Ringmer (cheques made payable to
Ringmer PCC) and/or Diabetes UK
(cheques made payable to Diabetes
UK) can be made either at the Service
of Thanksgiving or - together with any
enquiries - to W.G. Rathbone, Funeral
Directors, 30 Clarendon Avenue,
Leamington, CV32 4RY, making
reference to Elizabeth Hawkins.
Published in Sussex Express on Apr. 24, 2020