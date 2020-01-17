|
HAZELDEN Frank Passed away peacefully on
9th January 2020, aged 82 years.
Much loved Dad, Grandad and
Great Grandad.
Funeral service will be held in the
Main Chapel at The Kent & Sussex
Crematorium, Tunbridge Wells, on
Monday 27th January 2020 at 1:45 p.m.
Dress code black not essential.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired will benefit
Sheffield Park Gardens.
Please make cheques payable to "R. A. Brooks & Son Donations Account"
c/o R. A. Brooks & Son, Ravenoak, Allington Road, Newick, Lewes,
BN8 4NB. Tel: 01825 722895.
Published in Sussex Express on Jan. 17, 2020