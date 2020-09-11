|
DEDMAN Frederick Charles Passed away at home on Friday 21st August,
aged 90 years, with his loving wife Celia and son Paul by his side.
He will be sadly missed by Celia, Paul and daughter-in-law Claire, grandchildren Ellie, Reece, Georgia, Grace, Elizabeth and Maisie, great-grandson Logan, family and friends. Funeral service for close family and friends will be held on
Monday 21st September.
Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Cancer Research UK c/o Lewes Funeral Care,
48a Malling Street, Lewes BN7 2RH.
