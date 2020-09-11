Home

Lewes Funeral Care
48a Malling Street
Lewes, Sussex BN7 2RH
01273 256971
Frederick Dedman
DEDMAN Frederick Charles Passed away at home on Friday 21st August,
aged 90 years, with his loving wife Celia and son Paul by his side.
He will be sadly missed by Celia, Paul and daughter-in-law Claire, grandchildren Ellie, Reece, Georgia, Grace, Elizabeth and Maisie, great-grandson Logan, family and friends. Funeral service for close family and friends will be held on
Monday 21st September.
Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Cancer Research UK c/o Lewes Funeral Care,
48a Malling Street, Lewes BN7 2RH.
Published in Sussex Express on Sept. 11, 2020
