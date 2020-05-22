Home

POWERED BY

Services
Arthur C Towner Ltd
2-4 Norman Road
St Leonards-on-Sea, East Sussex TN37 6NH
(142) 443-6386
Resources
More Obituaries for Garry Appleby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Garry Appleby

Notice Condolences

Garry Appleby Notice
APPLEBY Garry Passed away peacefully on 11th May 2020,
aged 74 years.
Proprietor of Junction Service Station, Bodiam for over 30 years.
Much-loved father, grandfather and friend who will be greatly missed.
His funeral service, to be held on
28th May at 11am, can be attended remotely at www.garryappleby.co.uk
Donations, if wished, to Alzheimer's Society via the funeral director.
Arthur C. Towner Ltd, 2-4 Norman Road, St Leonards-on-Sea TN37 6NH, 01424 436386.
Published in Sussex Express on May 22, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Arthur C Towner Ltd
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -