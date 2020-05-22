|
|
|
APPLEBY Garry Passed away peacefully on 11th May 2020,
aged 74 years.
Proprietor of Junction Service Station, Bodiam for over 30 years.
Much-loved father, grandfather and friend who will be greatly missed.
His funeral service, to be held on
28th May at 11am, can be attended remotely at www.garryappleby.co.uk
Donations, if wished, to Alzheimer's Society via the funeral director.
Arthur C. Towner Ltd, 2-4 Norman Road, St Leonards-on-Sea TN37 6NH, 01424 436386.
Published in Sussex Express on May 22, 2020