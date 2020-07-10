|
|
|
SCOTT Gerald Passed away on June 29th
at the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton
after a short illness.
He was much loved by Kevin,
Mark, Nicola, Tracey and his
7 cherished grandchildren.
He will be sorely missed
by his family and many friends.
A funeral service will take place
on Tuesday July 14th, 1.30pm at Woodvale Crematorium,
South Chapel but being mindful
of the current restrictions
please contact Cooper & Son
for confirmation of space.
Donations in lieu of flowers
in Gerald's memory to be made to
The Lewes House of Friendship c/o Cooper & Son Funeral Service,
42 High Street, Lewes, East Sussex, BN7 2DD. Tel: 01273 475557, or online via www.cpjfield.co.uk/services/53246
Published in Sussex Express on July 10, 2020