Gillian Northey

Gillian Northey Notice
NORTHEY On 9 March 2020, Mrs Gillian D,
died unexpectedly. Widow of the
late Lt Col Neville J Northey,
mother of Diana, David,
Charles & grandmother of
Dominic & James Northey.
A much loved lady
who will be missed by many.
Private Family Cremation
with a Thanksgiving Service
to be held at a later date.
Family flowers only please, but donations to British Heart Foundation or please plant a tree, cheques sent c/o Hailsham Funeral Service,
11 Station Road, Hailsham,
BN27 2BE, 01323 440909
www.hailshamfuneral.co.uk
Published in Sussex Express on Mar. 27, 2020
