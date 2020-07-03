|
CLEMENT Helen Died peacefully at home on
19th June 2020, aged 82 years.
Loving wife, mother and grandmother, who will be hugely missed by
her family and many friends.
Funeral service for immediate family only on Saturday 11th July. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Donations if desired may be made to 'St Peter & St James Hospice' and should be sent by post to Grace - Independent Funeral Directors,
74 Springett Avenue, Ringmer,
BN8 5QX, tel: 01273 813333.
Alternatively made online via www.gracefuneraldirectors.co.uk.
Published in Sussex Express on July 3, 2020