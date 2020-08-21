Home

Cooper & Son Funeral Service
42 High Street
Lewes, East Sussex BN7 2DD
01273 475557
Hilda Sharp

Hilda Sharp Notice
SHARP Hilda Passed away peacefully on August 3rd 2020,
aged 92 years.
A private funeral is to take place at South Malling, followed by a burial
at Lewes Cemetery on
Thursday 27th August.
Anyone wishing to attend is
requested to contact Janette Watkins on 07866 301 384. Masks will be
required to be worn. Donations in Hilda's memory can be made to
Friends of Lewes Victoria Hospital and may be sent c/o Cooper & Son
Funeral Service, 42 High Street,
Lewes, East Sussex, BN7 2DD.
Tel: 01273 475557. Alternatively
they can be made online via
www.cpjfield.co.uk/services/65914
Published in Sussex Express on Aug. 21, 2020
