STEELE Ida Mary Peacefully at
Holm Lodge Residential Home
on 26th August 2020
aged 96 years.
Beloved mother of Sue,
she will be dearly missed.
Funeral service to be held
at Woodvale Crematorium
(South Chapel) on Thursday 10th September at 2.30pm.
Her family have requested that mourners wear bright clothing. Donations if desired may be
made to 'Glaucoma UK'
and could be sent by post to
Grace - Independent Funeral Directors, 74 Springett Avenue,
Ringmer, BN8 5QX,
tel: 01273 813333.
Alternatively made online via https://idasteele.muchloved.com/
Published in Sussex Express on Sept. 4, 2020