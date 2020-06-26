|
|
|
CHATFIELD Jacqueline Passed peacefully at home
on 11th June 2020 following
a long illness.
A much-loved wife to Maurice (Mo), mother to Steven, John, Gary and Claire and Nanna to Sam, Jake,
Jenson, Ben and Sebastian.
Her funeral will be held for family
only on Friday 3rd July 2020.
A celebration of her life is to be
held at a later date.
Donations in Jackie's memory to
'St. Wilfrid's Hospice', who nursed
her through her last few weeks.
Please send by post to
Grace Independent Funeral Directors, 74 Springett Avenue,
Ringmer, BN8 5QX,
Tel: 01273 813333.
Alternatively, they may be made online at www.gracefuneraldirectors.co.uk.
"Sometimes the smallest things
take up the most room in your heart"
Winnie the Pooh
Published in Sussex Express on June 26, 2020