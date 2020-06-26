Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grace Independent Funeral Directors
74 Springett Avenue
Ringmer, East Sussex BN85QX
01273 813333
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline Chatfield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline Chatfield

Notice Condolences

Jacqueline Chatfield Notice
CHATFIELD Jacqueline Passed peacefully at home
on 11th June 2020 following
a long illness.
A much-loved wife to Maurice (Mo), mother to Steven, John, Gary and Claire and Nanna to Sam, Jake,
Jenson, Ben and Sebastian.
Her funeral will be held for family
only on Friday 3rd July 2020.
A celebration of her life is to be
held at a later date.
Donations in Jackie's memory to
'St. Wilfrid's Hospice', who nursed
her through her last few weeks.
Please send by post to
Grace Independent Funeral Directors, 74 Springett Avenue,
Ringmer, BN8 5QX,
Tel: 01273 813333.
Alternatively, they may be made online at www.gracefuneraldirectors.co.uk.

"Sometimes the smallest things
take up the most room in your heart"
Winnie the Pooh
Published in Sussex Express on June 26, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -