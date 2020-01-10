|
SMITH James Francis
'Jim the Fish' Head Bailiff of the Ouse and tributaries, councillor, countryman and true friend. Passed away peacefully at
Eastbourne Hospital on
27th December 2019 aged 75.
He will be missed by all that knew him.
Funeral service to be held at
St Margaret's Church, Isfield on Tuesday 28th January at 2.00pm.
Prior to his service, Jim will return to his beloved Lewes and say goodbye to The Ouse on Cliffe Bridge at 1.20pm.
He will leave again at approximately 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation
in memory of Jim to either
'Ouse Angling Preservation Society', 'The Ouse & Adur Rivers Trust' or 'Friends of Eastbourne Hospital' and should be sent by post to
Grace - Independent Funeral Directors, 74 Springett Avenue, Ringmer,
BN8 5QX, tel: 01273 813333. Alternatively, donations to
'Ouse & Adur Rivers Trust' or
'Friends of Eastbourne Hospital'
may be made online via www.gracefuneraldirectors.co.uk.
Published in Sussex Express on Jan. 10, 2020