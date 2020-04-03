Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grace Independent Funeral Directors
74 Springett Avenue
Ringmer, East Sussex BN85QX
01273 813333
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Sherwin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane Sherwin

Notice Condolences

Jane Sherwin Notice
Reverend Jane Sherwin Sadly passed away on
Friday 27th March 2020, aged 78 years. Dearly loved wife of Anthony,
mother of Lucy, Spencer and Justin, grandmother of Faith, Eve, Jago
and Phoebe.
Due to present circumstances the funeral is restricted to close family members at St Mary's Church, Ringmer. However, a Memorial Service will be announced later in the year. Donations if desired to Cancer Research UK
via www.gracefuneraldirectors.co.uk. Further enquiries should be made
to Grace - Independent Funeral Directors, tel 01273 813333.
Published in Sussex Express on Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -