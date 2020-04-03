|
Reverend Jane Sherwin Sadly passed away on
Friday 27th March 2020, aged 78 years. Dearly loved wife of Anthony,
mother of Lucy, Spencer and Justin, grandmother of Faith, Eve, Jago
and Phoebe.
Due to present circumstances the funeral is restricted to close family members at St Mary's Church, Ringmer. However, a Memorial Service will be announced later in the year. Donations if desired to Cancer Research UK
via www.gracefuneraldirectors.co.uk. Further enquiries should be made
to Grace - Independent Funeral Directors, tel 01273 813333.
Published in Sussex Express on Apr. 3, 2020