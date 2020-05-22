Home

Grace Independent Funeral Directors
74 Springett Avenue
Ringmer, East Sussex BN85QX
01273 813333
Jeanne Jennings

Jeanne Jennings Notice
JENNINGS (nee Garnsey)
Jeanne Robina Canberra Died, aged 93 years,
on 18th May 2020,
at Parris Lawn Nursing Home.
Resident of Lewes, Justice of
the Peace (JP), and well known
for her community work.
Much loved by her family, friends
and former colleagues, she will
be missed, but is at peace at last.

A private funeral will take place at Wealden Crematorium for close
family only and a memorial ceremony
is planned for a future date,
to be confirmed. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation
in memory of Jeanne to the
Air Ambulance Kent Surrey Sussex
by post c/o
Grace - Independent Funeral Directors,
74 Springett Avenue, Ringmer,
BN8 5QX, Tel: 01273 813333. Alternatively donations may
be made online via www.gracefuneraldirectors.co.uk .
Published in Sussex Express on May 22, 2020
