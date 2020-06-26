|
|
|
JAMES Jessie Sadly Passed away on
14th June 2020,
aged 91 years.
Much loved mother of Jane and Gillian.
Grandmother to Harriet and Fiona, mother-in-law to Stephen and Bill.
She will be greatly missed.
A private funeral service will take
place at Eastbourne Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
but donations in memory of Jessie
may be given to Make a Wish
Cheques sent c/o
Hailsham Funeral Service,
11 Station Road,
Hailsham, BN27 2BE
01323 440909
www.hailshamfuneral.co.uk
Published in Sussex Express on June 26, 2020