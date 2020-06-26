Home

Hailsham Funeral Service (Hailsham)
11 Station Rd
Hailsham, Sussex BN27 2BE
01323 440909
Notice Condolences

Jessie James Notice
JAMES Jessie Sadly Passed away on
14th June 2020,
aged 91 years.
Much loved mother of Jane and Gillian.
Grandmother to Harriet and Fiona, mother-in-law to Stephen and Bill.
She will be greatly missed.

A private funeral service will take
place at Eastbourne Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
but donations in memory of Jessie
may be given to Make a Wish
Cheques sent c/o
Hailsham Funeral Service,
11 Station Road,
Hailsham, BN27 2BE
01323 440909
www.hailshamfuneral.co.uk
Published in Sussex Express on June 26, 2020
