John Hope

John Hope Notice
HOPE John Alfred Passed away peacefully
on 28th May 2020, the day
after his 92nd birthday.
Beloved husband of Diana,
father of Karen, Elizabeth and
Andrew and grandfather
of eight grandchildren.
A private funeral service is to be
held on Thursday 18th June at 1.00pm.
Donations, if desired, may be made to 'Sussex Support Service Ltd.' and should be sent by post to Grace - Independent Funeral Directors,
74 Springett Avenue, Ringmer,
BN8 5QX, tel: 01273 813333.
Published in Sussex Express on June 12, 2020
