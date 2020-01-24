|
|
|
PARKER John Ernest Died at Princess Royal Hospital, 8th January,
aged 90 years.
Loving husband to Zenaida (Zeny). John's funeral service is to
take place at St Pancras Church, Irelands Lane, Lewes,
on Wednesday 5th February at 9am.
This will be followed by a burial at
St Mary's Church, Barcombe at 10:30am. For all those unable to
attend the service at St Pancras Church, Lewes, you are welcome to
join the family and friends to celebrate John's life at The Conker Room,
St Mary's Church, Barcombe.
Flowers welcome, however, donations in memory of John may be sent c/o
Cooper & Son Funeral Service, 42 High Street, Lewes, East Sussex, BN7 2DD.
Tel: 01273 475557.
Published in Sussex Express on Jan. 24, 2020