|
|
|
SIGGS John Anthony Passed away peacefully at The Conquest Hospital, Hastings on 10th February 2020, aged 91 years.
Formerly of Barcombe Mills and Gillhope Farm in Mayfield.
A loving Husband to Myra, Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather.
Funeral Service to take place at Wealden Crematorium, Horam,
TN21 0FX on Thursday 27th February 2020 at 11.00am.
No flowers please, donations, if wished, to either the 'Hospice in the Weald' or 'Macmillan Cancer Support'
may be made online at www.heathfieldfunerals.co.uk.
For further details, please contact Heathfield Funeral Service on
01435 862648.
Published in Sussex Express on Feb. 21, 2020