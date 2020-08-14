|
BECK Josephine (Jo) Died peacefully on
8th August 2020, aged 86.
She will be greatly missed by
all her loving family.
Her funeral will be private.
There will be family flowers only but donations to either 'Battersea Dogs Home' or 'Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children (GOSH)' should be sent by post to Grace - Independent Funeral Directors, 74 Springett Avenue, Ringmer, BN8 5QX, tel: 01273 813333.
Alternatively made online via www.gracefuneraldirectors.co.uk
Published in Sussex Express on Aug. 14, 2020