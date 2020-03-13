|
DURRANT Joyce Constance Passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully on
13th February, aged 85.
Much loved Mother to Carol, John and Alison, much loved Grandmother to Samantha and Charlie and Great Grandmother to Esme & Everleigh.
She will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
Funeral Service to be held at
Wealden Crematorium, Horam Road, Horam, Heathfield, TN21 0FX
on Monday 23rd March at 1pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations to Diabetes U.K c/o
Cooper & Son, Rose Cottage,
11, New Town, Uckfield, TN22 5DL.
Published in Sussex Express on Mar. 13, 2020