Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Durrant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Durrant

Notice Condolences

Joyce Durrant Notice
DURRANT Joyce Constance Passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully on
13th February, aged 85.
Much loved Mother to Carol, John and Alison, much loved Grandmother to Samantha and Charlie and Great Grandmother to Esme & Everleigh.
She will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
Funeral Service to be held at
Wealden Crematorium, Horam Road, Horam, Heathfield, TN21 0FX
on Monday 23rd March at 1pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations to Diabetes U.K c/o
Cooper & Son, Rose Cottage,
11, New Town, Uckfield, TN22 5DL.
Published in Sussex Express on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -