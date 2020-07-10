|
|
|
TURNER Joyce Mary
(nee Wilkins) Died peacefully on
1st July 2020, aged 87, at home and surrounded by her family.
A much loved mum, grandma, sister and aunt who has left her family with memories to treasure.
Joyce's family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the carers from Apex Prime Care and Doctor Heather Tidbury at Seaford Medical Practice for the care and compassion she received from them.
The funeral service will take place
on 15th July but due to current restrictions will be attended
by close family only.
Family flowers only but donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer's Society at www.alzheimers.org.uk
Published in Sussex Express on July 10, 2020