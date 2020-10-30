|
|
|
Whittington Joyce Andrée Former owner of
Whittington's Newsagent, Lewes,
passed away peacefully on
21st October 2020, aged 84 years.
Much loved wife of Tony, mum of Neil, Jamie, Karen and Claire, nanny of
Jack, Jess, Millie, Huw, Elise and
two nanny of Florence and George.
Her funeral is by invitation only and
will be held at the Downs Crematorium, Brighton, on Wednesday
4th November at 12.00pm.
All further enquiries c/o Grace - Independent Funeral Directors,
74 Springett Avenue,
Ringmer, BN8 5QX.
Published in Sussex Express on Oct. 30, 2020