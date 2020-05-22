Home

Hailsham Funeral Service (Hailsham)
11 Station Rd
Hailsham, Sussex BN27 2BE
01323 440909
Kathleen Pettit Notice
PETTIT Kathleen Mary Passed away at Glottenham Manor Nursing Home on 15th May 2020,
aged 84 years.
She will be greatly missed by her
family and many friends.
The Hearse will process through
East Hoathly village at 12.00 noon
on Friday 29th May 2020 followed
by a private Cremation at
Wealden Crematorium.
However, it is expected that a Thanksgiving service will be held as soon as it is possible to do so.
Enquiries to Hailsham Funeral Service, 11 Station Road, Hailsham, BN27 2BE
01323 440909
www.hailshamfuneral.co.uk
Published in Sussex Express on May 22, 2020
