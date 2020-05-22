|
|
|
NOSWORTHY Kenneth John Passed away peacefully following a short illness on 8th May 2020
aged 78 years.
Much loved by all who knew him, especially his daughters Sharon & Jessica, son in law Mark and grandchildren Josh & Jasmine.
A private funeral will be held on 27th May at 3pm for family members only due to present circumstances.
A memorial service will be held at a later date to celebrate Ken's life and all will be welcome. No flowers but
donations, if desired, to Leukaemia UK c/o Richard Green Funeral Service,
170 High Street, Lewes, East Sussex, BN7 1YE. Tel: 01273 488121. www.rgreenfs.co.uk
Published in Sussex Express on May 22, 2020