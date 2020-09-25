|
|
|
SMITH Kevin Arthur In loving memory. Devoted Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother
and Uncle, who passed away peacefully on 11th September 2020 at the Princess Royal Hospital, Haywards Heath. Many thanks to the ICU department for their care and kindness. Family flowers only but donations, if desired, to the Princess Royal ICU Charitable Fund c/o
Richard Green Funeral Service,
125 High Street, Uckfield, East Sussex, TN22 1RN. Tel: 01825 760601. www.rgreenfs.co.uk.
Published in Sussex Express on Sept. 25, 2020