Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richard Green Funeral Service Richard Green
125 High Street
Uckfield, East Sussex TN22 1RN
(182) 576-0601
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin Smith

Notice Condolences

Kevin Smith Notice
SMITH Kevin Arthur In loving memory. Devoted Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother
and Uncle, who passed away peacefully on 11th September 2020 at the Princess Royal Hospital, Haywards Heath. Many thanks to the ICU department for their care and kindness. Family flowers only but donations, if desired, to the Princess Royal ICU Charitable Fund c/o
Richard Green Funeral Service,
125 High Street, Uckfield, East Sussex, TN22 1RN. Tel: 01825 760601. www.rgreenfs.co.uk.
Published in Sussex Express on Sept. 25, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -