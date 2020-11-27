Home

Len Morriss

MORRISS Len Passed away at home on
16th November 2020, aged 83 years.
Reunited with Jean, he will be sadly missed. His funeral is by invitation
only and will be held at Wealden Crematorium on Friday 4th December at 11.00am. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired may be
made to 'St Peter and St James Hospice' and should be sent by post to
Grace - Independent Funeral Directors, 74 Springett Avenue, Ringmer,
BN8 5QX, tel: 01273 813333. Alternatively made online via
www.gracefuneraldirectors.co.uk
Published in Sussex Express on Nov. 27, 2020
