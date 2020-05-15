|
|
|
Tasker Leslie Cyril Passed away peacefully
on the 4th May 2020,
aged 97 years.
A greatly loved Husband, Father, Grandad, Great Grandad and friend.
He will be sorely missed
by all who new him.
Funeral service will take place in
the North Chapel Woodvale
Crematorium, Brighton at 12 o'clock
on Wednesday 20th May 2020.
Family flowers only but
donations, if desired, may be sent
for the Royal British Legion c/o
P & G Trower ltd 1 Monger's Mead, Barcombe BN8 5BE. 01273 400995
Published in Sussex Express on May 15, 2020