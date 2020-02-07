Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Louie Staplehurst
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louie Staplehurst

Notice Condolences

Louie Staplehurst Notice
Staplehurst Louie Wife of the late George,
died peacefully at
Nightingales Care Home on 25th January, aged 101 years.
Much loved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend.
Louie's funeral is to take place
on Friday 14th February at
Wealden Crematorium, at 3pm.
Family flowers only. Donations can
be made to Lewes House of Friendship and may be sent c/o Cooper & Son Funeral Service, 42 High Street,
Lewes, East Sussex, BN7 2DD.
Tel: 01273 475557. Alternatively donations can be made online via www.cpjfield.co.uk/services/42085
Published in Sussex Express on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -