Staplehurst Louie Wife of the late George,
died peacefully at
Nightingales Care Home on 25th January, aged 101 years.
Much loved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend.
Louie's funeral is to take place
on Friday 14th February at
Wealden Crematorium, at 3pm.
Family flowers only. Donations can
be made to Lewes House of Friendship and may be sent c/o Cooper & Son Funeral Service, 42 High Street,
Lewes, East Sussex, BN7 2DD.
Tel: 01273 475557. Alternatively donations can be made online via www.cpjfield.co.uk/services/42085
Published in Sussex Express on Feb. 7, 2020