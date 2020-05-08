|
|
|
SOWTER Malcolm Passed away peacefully
following a short illness on
2nd May 2020, aged 78 years.
He will be sadly missed by his
wife Stella, daughter Maxine,
son Andrew, son-in-law Liam and
his grandchildren Faye, Luke, Sam
and Jayson, great-grandchildren
Sebastian, Aubrey and Jacob.
A private funeral will be held on Monday 18th May at 12.00pm,
family members only due to the present circumstances.
A memorial service will be held at a later date to celebrate Malcolm's
life and all will be welcome.
Donations, if desired to 'St Peter & St James Hospice' may be made online via www.gracefuneraldirectors.co.uk.
All further enquiries c/o
Grace - Independent Funeral Directors tel: 01273 813333.
Published in Sussex Express on May 8, 2020