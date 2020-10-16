Home

Reverend Marcus Brown

Reverend Marcus Brown Notice
The Reverend
Marcus Brown Died peacefully at home, with his wife and children by his side,
on 3rd October 2020, aged 69 years.
Beloved husband, father, grandfather and son, he will be sorely missed by all.
Funeral by invitation only at St Peter's Church, Rodmell on Tuesday
20th October at 11.30am.
Marcus will travel through the village
of Kingston to Rodmell from 11.00am
if you wish to wave him goodbye.
Donations, if desired, may be made to either 'St Peter & St James Hospice' or
'Raystede Animal Centre' and should be sent by post to Grace -
Independent Funeral Directors,
74 Springett Avenue, Ringmer,
BN8 5QX, tel: 01273 813333. Alternatively made online at
www.gracefuneraldirectors.co.uk where you may also leave
messages of condolence.
Published in Sussex Express on Oct. 16, 2020
