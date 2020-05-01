Home

BUTLER Margaret Died quietly on
19th April 2020 at Hurstwood View Nursing Home aged 85.
Loved by all who knew her,
especially by her husband John, children Anne, David, Ruth, Robert, son-in-law Colin and daughter-in-law Karina, grandchildren Rachael, Kelly, Justyne, Caren, Grant, Freddie and Toby and great grandchildren
Amelia, Maisie and William.
A service to remember Margaret
will be announced at a later date.
Family and friends wish to thank all those who cared so lovingly for
her at the nursing home.
Published in Sussex Express on May 1, 2020
