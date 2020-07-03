|
|
|
Greenaway Margaret Lucy Passed away on 21st June 2020,
at home in Windmill Hill.
Widow of the late Francis W Greenaway, former caretaker of Punnetts Town Primary School
1964-1990.
She will be greatly missed by her
family and friends.
A private funeral service will take place at Eastbourne Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, but donations in memory of Margaret to
St Wilfrid's Hospice or Eastbourne DGH, Cheques sent c/o Hailsham Funeral Service, 11 Station Road, Hailsham, BN27 2BE
01323 440909
www.hailshamfuneral.co.uk
Published in Sussex Express on July 3, 2020