Hailsham Funeral Service (Hailsham)
11 Station Rd
Hailsham, Sussex BN27 2BE
01323 440909
Margaret Greenaway

Margaret Greenaway Notice
Greenaway Margaret Lucy Passed away on 21st June 2020,
at home in Windmill Hill.
Widow of the late Francis W Greenaway, former caretaker of Punnetts Town Primary School
1964-1990.
She will be greatly missed by her
family and friends.
A private funeral service will take place at Eastbourne Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, but donations in memory of Margaret to
St Wilfrid's Hospice or Eastbourne DGH, Cheques sent c/o Hailsham Funeral Service, 11 Station Road, Hailsham, BN27 2BE
01323 440909
www.hailshamfuneral.co.uk
Published in Sussex Express on July 3, 2020
