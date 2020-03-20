|
|
|
White Margaret
(Peggy) Died peacefully in her sleep
on Tuesday March 3rd 2020
at Westerleigh Nursing Home.
Peggy lived a rich and varied life
with many friends and celebrated
her 100th birthday last May.
She was proud to have
reached this milestone.
Her husband, Bill died in 1993
and they had enjoyed
a 50 year marriage.
Peggy pursued a successful teaching career and taught for 26 years at Chyngton County Primary School
where she became Deputy Head.
Her son Simon, daughter Sue
and son-in-law Bart loved her dearly.
She will be sorely missed
by them and her friends.
Her private cremation will take
place on Monday 30th March
at Eastbourne Crematorium,
Family Chapel at 1.30pm.
No flowers please. Donations if desired to Chyngton County Primary School
c/o Seaford & Newhaven
Funeral Service
22 Sutton Road
Seaford BN25 1RU
Tel: 01323 893889
Published in Sussex Express on Mar. 20, 2020