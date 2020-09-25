|
HAYWARD Marie Lilian It is with great sadness that we announce her death, aged 93 years, she passed away peacefully
on Friday 18th September.
Mother, grandmother and
great grandmother, she will be
missed by everyone.
The funeral will be attended by family and invited guests only due to the current situation.
Family flowers only but donations can be made to via Graces Funeral Directors to The Stroke Association.
https://gracefuneraldirectors.co.uk
Published in Sussex Express on Sept. 25, 2020