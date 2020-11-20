|
|
|
Weeding Marion
(nee White) A lifelong bonfire girl, passed away peacefully at her favourite time of year, bonfire night, in hospital
following a short illness, aged 87 years. Attendance at the funeral is by
invitation only, however, you can follow Marion's funeral online on
Friday 27th November, 4pm at:
www.wesleymedia.co.uk/webcast-view
Login ID: 57230
Password: wfnmzrev
Flowers welcome or donations if preferred to The Children's Society or
Friends of Lewes Victoria Hospital can be sent c/o Cooper & Son Funeral
Service, 42 High Street, Lewes, East Sussex, BN7 2DD. Tel: 01273 475557.
Published in Sussex Express on Nov. 20, 2020