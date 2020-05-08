|
KEMP Marjorie May Passed away peacefully at Parris Lawn Nursing Home, Ringmer, East Sussex on 23rd April 2020, aged 91 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Alan Kemp of Wickham Bishops, Essex. Much loved mother to Elizabeth, Olivia, Tom, Charles and Miranda, adored grandmother and great-grandmother.
Family only service; no flowers but donations to Safe Passage, a charity that supports unaccompanied child refugees, via Richard Green Funeral Service, 170 High Street, Lewes, East Sussex, BN7 1YE. Tel: 01273 488121. www.rgreenfs.co.uk
Published in Sussex Express on May 8, 2020